$827.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $827.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

