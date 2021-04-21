874,939 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 874,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.