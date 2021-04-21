8,825 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,746. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

