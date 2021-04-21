$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.53 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.71 million, with estimates ranging from $58.41 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

