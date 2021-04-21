908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 254,105 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $51.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.