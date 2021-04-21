917,707 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 917,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,770,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

