9,238 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

FRPT opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

