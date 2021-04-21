$98.63 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report $98.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $455.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $458.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $576.73 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

