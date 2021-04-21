A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $498.44

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.44 ($6.51) and traded as high as GBX 533 ($6.96). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.78), with a volume of 54,276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £581.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders purchased 8,091 shares of company stock worth $4,005,768 over the last quarter.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

