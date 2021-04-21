Aave Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $361.02 or 0.00663827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $489.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00068209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.35 or 0.07971606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,212 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

