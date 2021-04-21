AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

