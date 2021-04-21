AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 77.01%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

