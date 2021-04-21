AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. 105,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.