AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. 97,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

