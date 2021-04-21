Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,451 ($18.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1,598.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,493.08.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

