Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ABST stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $711.61 million, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

