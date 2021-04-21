Abyss (ABYSS) Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $1.21 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

