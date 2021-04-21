Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

