Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Sells $894,450.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XLRN stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. 223,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

