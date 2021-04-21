Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.