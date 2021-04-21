Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

