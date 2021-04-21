Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 1%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $168.99 and last traded at $168.99. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACXIF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Acciona alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.