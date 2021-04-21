Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

ACCD stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

