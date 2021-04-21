Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Accuray worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $457.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

