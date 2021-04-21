Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.62. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 96,011 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

