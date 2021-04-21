ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.78. Approximately 7,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 332,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 over the last three months. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.