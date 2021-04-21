ACoconut Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005281 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $317,561.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

