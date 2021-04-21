Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Volume Tops $989,055.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $989,055.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.77 or 0.04109530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $907.41 or 0.01664177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.44 or 0.00462980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00537344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00252773 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

