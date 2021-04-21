Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan Sells 1,301 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 797,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,723. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

