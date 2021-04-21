Add.xyz One Day Volume Tops $56,557.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $56,557.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.