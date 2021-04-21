Add.xyz Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $56,557.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

