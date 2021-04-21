AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

