AdEx Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.16 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $141.16 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,244,050 coins and its circulating supply is 117,101,574 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

