ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Critical Contrast

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00 argenx 0 7 10 0 2.59

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 349.57%. argenx has a consensus target price of $292.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.17 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -1.89 argenx $78.17 million 189.91 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -61.17

ADMA Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

