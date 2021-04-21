Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

