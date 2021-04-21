Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

