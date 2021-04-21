adToken Hits Market Capitalization of $853,107.79 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. adToken has a total market cap of $853,107.79 and $2,609.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00657898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.63 or 0.07883505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00049469 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.