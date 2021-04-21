ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of ADTRAN worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.85 million, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.