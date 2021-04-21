Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AAP traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.87. 1,225,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,524. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $112.41 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

