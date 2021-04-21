Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $111.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

