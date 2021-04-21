AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. 574,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,501. AECOM has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.