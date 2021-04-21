AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,213. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

