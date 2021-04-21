aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $238.24 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $238.24 million and approximately $34.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.00675534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050005 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

