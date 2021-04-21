AerCap (AER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -220.81 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.