Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $108,019.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

