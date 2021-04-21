AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

