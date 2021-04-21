Aeternity Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $117.72 million and $26.27 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,111,110 coins and its circulating supply is 335,290,166 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

