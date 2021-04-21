AF Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

AF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFAQU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. AF Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.09.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.