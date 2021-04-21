Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 8.4%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.71. 57,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,245,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $968.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

