Aflac (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aflac stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

